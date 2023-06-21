We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ATI Gets Defense & Aerospace Sales Commitments Worth $1.2B
ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) stated that it has received new sales commitments worth about $1.2 billion from leading aerospace and defense companies. The collective commitments include nickel and titanium, which are crucial materials for premium manufacturers as they scale up production to meet rising demand.
These commitments also comprise materials for commercial engine and airframe applications, as well as ground-vehicle armor, and are worth an estimated $200 million annually in revenues between 2024 and 2029. The majority of the revenues are added to the company's earlier stated 2025 revenue objectives. The commitments will be met through previously announced capital and capacity increases.
ATI is collaborating with clients to ensure secure supply during this period of restricted supply for vital materials. These commitments offer ATI new contracted share positions and a future growth path.
Shares of ATI have gained 78.2% over the past year compared with a 62.9% rise of its industry.
The company is making strategic investments with prudent capital allocation to have sufficient resources and the ability to meet the unprecedented demand. Through deliberate measures to transform, it is more resilient to potential challenges and can operate under reduced instability. The company anticipates higher profitable revenues from continued strength in its primary markets. With another strong quarter, it continues to make progress toward its long-term goals, delivering for its customers and shareholders.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
