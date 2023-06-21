See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Methode Electronics (MEI - Free Report) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Amerant Bancorp (AMTB - Free Report) is a bank holding company that provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx (BXC - Free Report) is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.0% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.