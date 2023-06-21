We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Bilbao (BBVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Banco Bilbao is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BBVA has moved about 22.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.6% on average. This means that Banco Bilbao is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.8%.
In CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.7% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Bilbao and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.