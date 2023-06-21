We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is RollsRoyce (RYCEY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 48 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, RYCEY has moved about 82.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -3.5%. This means that Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.5% year-to-date.
In TransDigm Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so RYCEY is performing better in this area. TransDigm Group is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TransDigm Group as they could maintain their solid performance.