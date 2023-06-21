We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Buy Nutanix (NTNX) After Golden Cross?
Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NTNX's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Shares of NTNX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.4%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that NTNX could be poised for a breakout.
Looking at NTNX's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 7 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on NTNX for more gains in the near future.