Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $103.87, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.71 billion, down 23.31% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.59 per share and revenue of $354.46 billion, which would represent changes of -31.79% and -14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.76, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.