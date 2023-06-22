We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed at $18.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had gained 3.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 12.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.18 million, up 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $654.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.83% and +1.42%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Ship Lease has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.06, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
