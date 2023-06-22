We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Valero Energy (VLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) closed at $111.62, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.54, down 51.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.58 billion, down 31.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.20 per share and revenue of $143.07 billion, which would represent changes of -23.87% and -18.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% lower. Valero Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Valero Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.
Also, we should mention that VLO has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.