Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed at $40.50, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Infineon Technologies AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 38.46% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.9, which means Infineon Technologies AG is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, IFNNY's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
