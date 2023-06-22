We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $14.71, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 13.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Levi Strauss as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 89.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the prior-year quarter.
LEVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Levi Strauss has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.28, so we one might conclude that Levi Strauss is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 3.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.