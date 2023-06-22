We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.10, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 5.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the prior-year quarter.
GSBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
