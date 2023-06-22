We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.98, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 28.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.32 billion, down 7.5% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $39.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.57% and -9.26%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.33% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.