APi (APG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
APi (APG - Free Report) closed at $25.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.04% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APi as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APi to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.76 billion, up 6.88% from the year-ago period.
APG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $6.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.78% and +6.16%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. APi is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APi has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.
Investors should also note that APG has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Business - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.