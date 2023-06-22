We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed at $18.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 12.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Sunrun will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sunrun is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $623.31 million, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -288.75% and +5.28%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% lower within the past month. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
