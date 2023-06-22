We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) closed at $59.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 1.33% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 7.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 billion, down 14.1% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $20.97 billion, which would represent changes of +42.71% and -6.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Oneok Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Oneok Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.
We can also see that OKE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OKE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.