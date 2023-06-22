We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
LPL Financial's (LPLA) May Metrics Rise on Favorable Markets
LPL Financial's (LPLA - Free Report) total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.19 trillion at the end of May 2023, increasing just 0.2% from the prior month and 6.2% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance was mainly due to decent market performance.
Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $560.2 billion and advisory assets amounted to $629.8 billion. Brokerage assets were up 0.1% from April 2023 and 6% year over year. Advisory assets grew 0.3% from the prior month and 6.4% from May 2022.
LPL Financial’s total net new assets (NNAs) were $8.1 billion in the reported month. NNAs were $4.4 billion and $24.8 billion in April 2023 and May 2022, respectively.
The company reported $50.6 billion of total client cash balance, down 0.6% from April 2023 and 24.7% from May 2022. Of the total balance, $36.5 billion was insured cash and $9.7 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.
LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will support advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a robust balance sheet position. However, the challenging operating backdrop is a major near-term headwind.
The stock has rallied 3.4% over the past three months, outperforming 2.3% growth witnessed by the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LPLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for May are Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) and Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) .
Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2023. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis.
IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 1,860,000, which grew 5% from the April 2023 level but declined 19% year over year.
Schwab released its monthly activity report for May 2023. Core net new assets were $20.7 billion. It reported negative core net new assets of $2.3 billion in April 2023 and net new assets of $32.8 billion in the year-earlier month.
SCHW’s total client assets were $7.65 trillion in May, up marginally from April 2023 and 5% from May 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.90 trillion, declining marginally from the prior month but rising 5% year over year.