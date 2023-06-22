We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpine Immune (ALPN) Stock Up 19% MTD, Will the Uptick Continue?
Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN - Free Report) have been climbing northward over the last three weeks. The single-biggest contributing factor has been the reportage that Povetacicept, the company’s flagship intravenous drug program, which is currently undergoing clinical development, has a high chance of approval.
Since the beginning of June, the Alpine Immune stock has surged 19%. ALPN’s shares closed out Wednesday at $11.85.
This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, has lately been in the pink on account of a flourishing healthcare sector.
Alpine Immune, which is part of the Zacks Medical – Drugs industry and currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is riding on the positivity surrounding its pipeline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 5.3% over the past 60 days, while estimated sales growth is 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full year is a loss of $1.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is $35.5 million.
However, with a setback as recent as its cancer drug program failing late last year and a consensus loss estimate, one needs to take stock of the situation and see whether the company can sustain the current momentum.
