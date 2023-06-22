Back to top

Alpine Immune (ALPN) Stock Up 19% MTD, Will the Uptick Continue?

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN - Free Report) have been climbing northward over the last three weeks. The single-biggest contributing factor has been the reportage that Povetacicept, the company’s flagship intravenous drug program, which is currently undergoing clinical development, has a high chance of approval.

Since the beginning of June, the Alpine Immune stock has surged 19%. ALPN’s shares closed out Wednesday at $11.85.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, has lately been in the pink on account of a flourishing healthcare sector.

Alpine Immune, which is part of the Zacks Medical – Drugs industry and currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is riding on the positivity surrounding its pipeline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 5.3% over the past 60 days, while estimated sales growth is 18.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full year is a loss of $1.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is $35.5 million.

However, with a setback as recent as its cancer drug program failing late last year and a consensus loss estimate, one needs to take stock of the situation and see whether the company can sustain the current momentum.

