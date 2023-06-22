Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 22, 2023

  • Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. ((WGO - Free Report) ) fell 1.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $900.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $950.7 million.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc.’s ((PDCO - Free Report) ) shares surged 14.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation ((FDX - Free Report) ) declined 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $21.93 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate $22.72 billion.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.8% after the Federal Trade Commission announced that it has taken action against the company, alleging that the e-commerce behemoth manipulated people into enrolling on Amazon Prime without their consent.

