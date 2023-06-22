See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are Investors Undervaluing Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) . RGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.
Another notable valuation metric for RGA is its P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. RGA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.58. RGA's P/B has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.48, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RGA has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Reinsurance Group of America is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RGA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.