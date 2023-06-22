We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Crawford & Company (CRD.B - Free Report) . CRD.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.23, which compares to its industry's average of 19.86. CRD.B's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.29 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 7.60, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that CRD.B has a P/B ratio of 3.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRD.B's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.87. Over the past 12 months, CRD.B's P/B has been as high as 3.18 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.82.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CRD.B has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.
Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is Mitie Group (MITFY - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Mitie Group also has a P/B ratio of 3.52 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.87. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.73, as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.59.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crawford & Company and Mitie Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRD.B and MITFY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.