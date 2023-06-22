Back to top

Should You Buy American Airlines (AAL) After Golden Cross?

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AAL's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

AAL could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 18.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AAL's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 8 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting AAL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


