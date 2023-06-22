We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CarMax (KMX) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Used vehicle retailer CarMax (KMX - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Friday before the bell. KMX, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a mixed track record when it comes to earnings surprises. But with sales and earnings estimates projecting large year-over-year declines, is KMX a buy?
CarMax is expected to post a profit of $0.74/share, which would reflect negative growth of -52.56% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have dropped -3.9% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to fall -21.68% to $7.29 billion.
KMX has surpassed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters, with an average beat of 0.28% over that timeframe. The leading used car retailer in the United States, CarMax has actively focused on reducing expenses. But increased competition in the used car market presents a major headwind. Investors may consider trimming their exposure ahead of the announcement.