TransUnion (TRU), VyStar & FinLocker Team Up for Mortgage Access
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) has partnered with VyStar Credit Union and FinLocker to increase financial inclusion in the mortgage sector. The goal is to efficiently utilize VyStar’s latest financial wellness tool, Dream2Own, in the process of expanding mortgage access.
As part of the collaboration, VyStar will use TransUnion and FinLocker’s data to serve its members before and during the mortgage process through Dream2Own. TransUnion and FinLocker not only offer end-to-end solutions for mortgage providers but also provide tools that help homebuyers with mortgage and homebuying educational resources, debt management, credit monitoring, budgeting and planning information.
Joe Mellman, senior vice president and mortgage business leader at TransUnion, said, “These digital solutions will help improve the VyStar member experience, reduce the cost of loan production, and drive efficiencies in mortgage servicing while promoting more opportunities for VyStar members to secure a mortgage.”
TransUnion’s gigantic treasure trove of data is its most distinguishing asset and also perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors.
TransUnion has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 32.4%, outperforming the 15% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 15.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
TransUnion Price
TransUnion price | TransUnion Quote
