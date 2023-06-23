We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.71, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 13.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 113.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.01 billion, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $51.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -77.72% and -18.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 80.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.79, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 16.73 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.44 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.