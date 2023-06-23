We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.09, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 5.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $667.39 million, up 8.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $2.79 billion, which would represent changes of +26.65% and +16.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.81.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.