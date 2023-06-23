We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $11.37, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 14.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Invesco Mortgage Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 23.57% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.52, so we one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
