We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $319.58, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $7.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.03 billion, up 1.44% from the prior-year quarter.
GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.21 per share and revenue of $48.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.83% and +1.5%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.43, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.