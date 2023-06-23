We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $120.48, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 7.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.
Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 175.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $288.81 million, down 93.92% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.16 per share and revenue of $6.47 billion, which would represent changes of -115.71% and -66.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.4% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.