Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Civitas Resources is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Civitas Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIVI's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CIVI has returned about 11.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -5.1%. This means that Civitas Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 60.3%.
Over the past three months, YPF Sociedad Anonima's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Civitas Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.3% so far this year, so CIVI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
YPF Sociedad Anonima, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved -3.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Civitas Resources and YPF Sociedad Anonima as they attempt to continue their solid performance.