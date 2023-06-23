We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Soars 18.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD - Free Report) shares rallied 18% in the last trading session to close at $10.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% loss over the past four weeks.
Amid favorable residential real estate market conditions, the company’s customer-centric, tech-driven home buying and selling platform is likely to have gained popularity. Moreover, OPAD recently reported a customer service rating of 92%. This is likely to have led to increased investors’ optimism, driving the stock up.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -316.7%. Revenues are expected to be $188.52 million, down 82.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Offerpad Solutions Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPAD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Offerpad Solutions Inc. belongs to the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $148.30. Over the past month, JLL has returned 5.9%.
Jones Lang LaSalle's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.8% over the past month to $2.74. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -38.8%. Jones Lang LaSalle currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).