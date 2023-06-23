Sysco Corporation ( SYY Quick Quote SYY - Free Report) has been grappling with tough macroeconomic trends, product cost inflation, escalating operating costs and expenses, as well as foreign currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. In the past year, the stock lost 14.5% against the industry’s 5.8% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Sysco (SYY) Grapples With Cost Inflation & Soft Industry Trends
Sysco Corporation (SYY - Free Report) has been grappling with tough macroeconomic trends, product cost inflation, escalating operating costs and expenses, as well as foreign currency headwinds.
The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $37.2 billion. In the past year, the stock lost 14.5% against the industry’s 5.8% growth.
Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm.
Soft Industry Trend: Sysco experienced soft macroeconomic trends in March, including soft traffic. This put pressure on the company’s volumes, which, in turn, affected sales. Despite improvement, soft industry trends are likely to linger in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which might affect its performance.
Steep Costs and Expenses: The company has been witnessing product cost inflation in the U.S. Foodservice unit for a while now. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company witnessed product cost inflation of 4.9%, measured by estimated changes in product costs, mainly in the dairy and frozen categories.
In the same period, its cost of sales and operating expenses recorded increases of 11.2% and 8.7%, respectively. Sysco expects low single-digit inflation in the fiscal fourth quarter. Escalation in operating costs and expenses, if not controlled, might continue to affect SYY’s margins and profitability in the quarters ahead.
Stiff Competition: Sysco operates in a highly fragmented and competitive foodservice distribution industry. Thus, the company has been subject to competition from several local, regional and multi-regional distributors. The company has not been able to undertake effective pricing actions, despite rising input costs, due to the volatile and price-sensitive demand for its food-away-from-home products. In addition, rising competition from commercial wholesale markets, which have a lower cost structure, has been creating pricing pressure and remains a threat to its margins.
Currency Woes: Given its widespread presence in international markets, Sysco is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movements. In the fiscal third quarter, the company’s International Foodservice operations contributed 17.7% of its total revenues. However, in the quarter, foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of 1.2% and 1.3% on the overall top line and gross profit, respectively. A stronger U.S. dollar might depress SYY's overseas business results in the quarters ahead.
Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 earnings have been revised down by 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.
