Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $148.46, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.95 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $81.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.86% and +1.52%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.85.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.