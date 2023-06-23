We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Micron (MU - Free Report) closed at $65.28, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Micron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Micron to post earnings of -$1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 160.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.69 billion, down 57.26% from the prior-year quarter.
MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.72 per share and revenue of $15.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -156.53% and -49.94%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Micron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.