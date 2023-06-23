We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $42.86, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 20.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2023. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of $2.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.91 billion, up 7.88% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $55.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.75% and +9.45%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.98% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.
Also, we should mention that DAL has a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.