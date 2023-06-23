We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $680.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.54, up 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.48 billion, down 0.95% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.29 per share and revenue of $18.16 billion, which would represent changes of -3.03% and +1.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.
Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 2.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
