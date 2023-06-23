We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Oil (MRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.95, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 31% from the year-ago period.
MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.08% and -16.53%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.08% lower. Marathon Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.42, so we one might conclude that Marathon Oil is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.