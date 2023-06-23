We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $215.22, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 6.85% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.08 billion, down 8.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.42 per share and revenue of $87.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.38% and -9.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.
Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.