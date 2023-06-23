We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed at $31.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 7.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.17 billion, up 19.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $28.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.15% and +18.8%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, U.S. Bancorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.8, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.