Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $20.12, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 14.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $262 million, down 44.86% from the year-ago period.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.