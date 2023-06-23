We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.63, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the year-ago period.
VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +36.44%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.
Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.