We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT - Free Report) closed at $19.40, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 10.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $171.8 million, up 16.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $687.09 million, which would represent changes of -1.05% and +9.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.