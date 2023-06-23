We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.32, moving +0.02% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 3.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 5.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. General Mills is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note General Mills's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.88, so we one might conclude that General Mills is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, GIS's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.