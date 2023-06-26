We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Jumps 10.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.9% higher at $5.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.
Lifetime Brands' rally is primarily driven by optimism regarding the company's core business strength in spite of a tough macroeconomic and soft consumer spending environment. Solid momentum in its international business, supported by the restructuring of its European operations and the popularity of its KitchenAid brand in European markets, bodes well for the company. Also, on Jun 22, 2023, the company approved the payout of a quarterly cash dividend of 4.25 cents per share to shareholders on record as of Aug 1, which will be paid out on Aug 15.
This kitchen products company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -57.1%. Revenues are expected to be $133.16 million, down 12% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Lifetime Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Lifetime Brands is part of the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $28.17. REYN has returned 4.5% in the past month.
Reynolds Consumer Products' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.28. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).