Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (
RSPM Quick Quote RSPM - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $311.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPM seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT MATERIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials Index equally weights stocks in the materials sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.28%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Materials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Martin Marietta Materials Inc (
MLM Quick Quote MLM - Free Report) accounts for about 4.33% of total assets, followed by Vulcan Materials Co ( VMC Quick Quote VMC - Free Report) and Sherwin-Williams Co/the ( SHW Quick Quote SHW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 38.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSPM has lost about -0.61%, and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 06/26/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $155.94 and $160.94.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10. With about 29 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLB Quick Quote XLB - Free Report) tracks Materials Select Sector Index and the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF ( GUNR Quick Quote GUNR - Free Report) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $5.74 billion in assets, FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $6.97 billion. XLB has an expense ratio of 0.10% and GUNR charges 0.46%. Bottom Line
