See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Eagle Gold I (FEGIX) - free report >>
TIAA-CREF Socl Chce Eq Prem (TRPSX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Eagle Gold I (FEGIX) - free report >>
TIAA-CREF Socl Chce Eq Prem (TRPSX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
First Eagle Gold Fund I (FEGIX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FEGIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. FEGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.27%.
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders R3 (LGLRX - Free Report) : 1.16% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LGLRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 9.61% over the last five years, LGLRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRPSX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TRPSX has an expense ratio of 0.36%, management fee of 0.15%, and annual returns of 9.71% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.