See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation (PRWCX) - free report >>
COLUMBIA DIVIDEND INCOME Z (GSFTX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Cap Appreciation (PRWCX) - free report >>
COLUMBIA DIVIDEND INCOME Z (GSFTX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX - Free Report) : 1.04% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. EAALX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.52%.
Columbia Dividend Income Fund Class I (GSFTX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GSFTX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 9.54%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.53%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRWCX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. PRWCX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.59%, and annual returns of 10.33% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.