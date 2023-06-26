We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ELF has moved about 96.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.3%. As we can see, e.l.f. Beauty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.4%.
For Lamb Weston, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, e.l.f. Beauty belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.7% so far this year, so ELF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Lamb Weston falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.2%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track e.l.f. Beauty and Lamb Weston. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.