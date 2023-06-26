We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
MercadoLibre is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MercadoLibre is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, MELI has moved about 44.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.1%. This means that MercadoLibre is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) . The stock has returned 239% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Carrols Restaurant Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 98.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, MercadoLibre belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.6% so far this year, so MELI is performing better in this area.
Carrols Restaurant Group, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MercadoLibre and Carrols Restaurant Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.