Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) closed at $159.21, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar technology company had lost 3.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $733.91 million, up 38.42% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion, which would represent changes of +20.13% and +33.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.33, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.