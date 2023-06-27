We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $328.60, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Microsoft as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.35 billion, up 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.64 per share and revenue of $211.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4.67% and +6.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Microsoft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Microsoft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.13, so we one might conclude that Microsoft is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 2.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.